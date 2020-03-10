This paper looks at some practical and analytical challenges to the application of the traditional tools of competition enforcement analysis in these markets. It then discusses ways to overcome such challenges and proposed adjustments to these tools suggested in the recent literature, as well as competition advocacy solutions to address monopsony power in these markets. It was prepared as background for a discussion held in June 2019.
Competition Issues in Labour Markets
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
