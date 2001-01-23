The OECD Competition Committee debated competition issues in electronic commerce in October 2000. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by for the OECD and written submissions: Australia, Canada, the European commission, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States as well as papers from BIAC, UK OFTEL/OFT and the Frontier Economics Group. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.