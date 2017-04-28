This paper reviews the economic debate around aftermarkets and how it has influenced the legal approach to assessing aftermarket concerns. It examines the main enforcement issues related to aftermarket cases, focussing on the key questions of market definition and market power. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2017 on competition issues in aftermarkets.
Competition Issues in Aftermarkets
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
