Competition in the Pharmaceutical Industry 

The OECD Competition Committee debated competition and regulation issues in the pharmaceutical industry in June 2000. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by for the OECD, written submissions from Australia, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States, BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.