The OECD Competition Committee discussed competition in road fuel in June 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Australia, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, United States, BIAC, and a summary of the discussion.