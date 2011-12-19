The OECD Competition Committee debated competition in ports and port services in June 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat and written submissions from Bulgaria, Chile, Estonia, Finland, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States (Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission), as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition in Ports and Port Services
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024