The OECD Competition Committee debated competition in ports and port services in June 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat and written submissions from Bulgaria, Chile, Estonia, Finland, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States (Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission), as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.