The OECD Competition Committee together with delegates from the Health Committee discussed the role of competition in the provision of hospital services in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, two expert papers and written submissions from Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, Brazil, Columbia, Peru, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition in Hospital Services
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
