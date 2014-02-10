This paper explores the role of switching rates when assessing competition in retail banking services for individuals and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and policy measures aimed at the separation of retail banking services from wholesale and investment banking. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in February 2014 on algorithms and collusion.
Competition in Financial Consumer Protection
