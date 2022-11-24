This paper explores the longer- and shorter-term challenges of the energy markets and their competition policy implications. It considers why wholesale natural gas and electricity prices have risen so much and the public policy responses to high energy prices. It was prepared as a background note for discussions on “Competition in Energy Markets” held at the November 2022 session of the OECD Competition Committee’s Working Party No. 2 on Competition and Regulation.
Competition in Energy Markets
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024