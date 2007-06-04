The OECD Competition Committee debated competition in bidding markets in October 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions: Czech Republic, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Romania, South Africa, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States as well as papers from BIAC and Professor Paul Klemperer. An aide-memoire of the discussion is also included.
Competition in Bidding Markets
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
