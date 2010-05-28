The OECD Competition Committee debated competition and sports in June 2010. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a background note and written submissions by Australia, Austria, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, European Union, Argentina, Bulgaria, Egypt and Chinese Taipei as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Competition and Sports
