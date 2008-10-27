Competition and Regulation in Retail Banking 

The OECD Competition Committee debated retail banking in October 2006. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD and written submissions from Brazil, Chinese Taipei, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, France, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.