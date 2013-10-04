The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition and Poverty Reduction in February 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents of the meeting: a background note by the Secretariat, written submissions by Benin, Brazil, Congo , Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, European Union, Gabon, India, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco (CC), Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Romania, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, United States, Zambia, BIAC, CUTS, TUAC, WTO and experts, as well as a detailed summary of the discussion.