The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Competition and Poverty Reduction in February 2013. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents of the meeting: a background note by the Secretariat, written submissions by Benin, Brazil, Congo , Croatia, Czech Republic, El Salvador, European Union, Gabon, India, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco (CC), Namibia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Romania, Russia, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia, United States, Zambia, BIAC, CUTS, TUAC, WTO and experts, as well as a detailed summary of the discussion.
Competition and Poverty Reduction
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024