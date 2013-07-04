The OECD Competition Committee discussed payments systems in October 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate, a detailed summary of discussion and the documents from the meeting: a note and written submissions from Canada, Denmark, Estonia, European Union, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC.
Competition and Payment Systems
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
