Competition and Payment Systems

The OECD Competition Committee discussed payments systems in October 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate, a detailed summary of discussion and the documents from the meeting: a note and written submissions from Canada, Denmark, Estonia, European Union, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Israel, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and BIAC.