This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in November 2016 on competition and innovation in land transport. It describes expected developments in land transport, their potential impact on competition, and the challenges these developments will likely raise for competition agencies. It also reviews developments in passenger transport and freight in turn, by focusing on individual transport modes and how intra- and inter-modal competition is likely to be affected.
Competition and Innovation in Land Transport
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
