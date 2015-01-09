Skip to main content
Competition and Generic Pharmaceuticals

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/380496a7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2015), “Competition and Generic Pharmaceuticals”, OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers, No. 170, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/380496a7-en.
