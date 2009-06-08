Competition and Financial Markets 

The OECD Competition Committee debated Competition issues in the current financial crisis in February 2009. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note from the OECD as well as written submissions from Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.