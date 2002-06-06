Skip to main content
Competition and Efficiency in Publicly Funded Services

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/282126010667
Jens Lundsgaard
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Lundsgaard, J. (2002), “Competition and Efficiency in Publicly Funded Services”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 331, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/282126010667.
