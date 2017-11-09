This paper analyses two critical and related questions regarding the eternal quest for better understanding the purposes and tools of competition law and policy. It first looks at the role of democracy as a policy goal of competition policy. It also looks at the role of democracy in the enforcement of competition law, regardless of the normative goals of any given competition law system. It was prepared as background for a discussion held at the 2017 OECD Global Forum on Competition.
Competition and Democracy
