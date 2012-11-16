The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated “Competition and Commodity Price Volatility” in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat, contributions, and written submissions from: Australia, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United States, and CUTS, as well as a summary of the discussion.