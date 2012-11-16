The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated “Competition and Commodity Price Volatility” in February 2012. This document includes an executive summary of that debate and the documents from the meeting: a background note by the OECD Secretariat, contributions, and written submissions from: Australia, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Egypt, the European Union, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Latvia, Lithuania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, the Russian Federation, Senegal, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United States, and CUTS, as well as a summary of the discussion.
Competition and Commodity Price Volatility
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024