Comparing the Robustness of PAYG Pension Schemes

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz158w3ghmx-en
Falilou Fall
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Fall, F. (2014), “Comparing the Robustness of PAYG Pension Schemes”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1134, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz158w3ghmx-en.
