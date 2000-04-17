Skip to main content
Comparing Semi-Structural Methods to Estimate Unobserved Variables

The HPMV and Kalman Filters Approaches
https://doi.org/10.1787/112875725526
Laurence Boone
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Boone, L. (2000), “Comparing Semi-Structural Methods to Estimate Unobserved Variables: The HPMV and Kalman Filters Approaches”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 240, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/112875725526.
