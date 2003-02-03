The OECD Competition Committee debated communication by competition authorities in October 2002. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by Canada, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, Israel, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
