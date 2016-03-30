This paper was prepared as background for a discussion held at the OECD in June 2016 on commitment decisions in antitrust cases. It reviews arguments in favour and against the use of commitment decisions as they are presented in the literature. It also discusses judicial reviews of commitment decisions and touches upon the relationship between commitment decisions and damages actions.
Commitment Decisions in Antitrust Cases
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
