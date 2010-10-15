The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Collusion and Corruption in Public Procurement in February 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, European Union, France, Gabon, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, South Africa, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and several experts, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.