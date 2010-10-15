The OECD Global Forum on Competition debated Collusion and Corruption in Public Procurement in February 2010. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD Secretariat, written submissions from Albania, Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, El Salvador, European Union, France, Gabon, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Mexico, Morocco, Norway, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovak Republic, South Africa, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Tunisia, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States and several experts, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.
Collusion and Corruption in Public Procurement
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024