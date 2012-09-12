Skip to main content
Climate Change Policies in Germany

Make Ambition Pay
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92sn0f8dbt-en
Authors
Caroline Klein
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Klein, C. (2012), “Climate Change Policies in Germany: Make Ambition Pay”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 982, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92sn0f8dbt-en.
