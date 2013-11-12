Skip to main content
China's March to Prosperity

Reforms to Avoid the Middle-income Trap
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd3c4219w-en
Authors
Vincent Koen, Richard Herd, Sam Hill
Koen, V., R. Herd and S. Hill (2013), “China's March to Prosperity: Reforms to Avoid the Middle-income Trap”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1093, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3wd3c4219w-en.
