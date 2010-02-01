Skip to main content
China's Labour Market in Transition

Job Creation, Migration and Regulation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh5010gg7-en
Authors
Richard Herd, Vincent Koen, Anders Reutersward
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Herd, R., V. Koen and A. Reutersward (2010), “China's Labour Market in Transition: Job Creation, Migration and Regulation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 749, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmlh5010gg7-en.
