Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

China’s grain reserves, price support and import policies: Examining the medium-term market impacts

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bd8b8dac-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), “China’s grain reserves, price support and import policies: Examining the medium-term market impacts”, No. 2020/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bd8b8dac-en.
Go to top