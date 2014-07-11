Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Changes in Family Policies and Outcomes: Is there Convergence?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz13wllxgzt-en
Authors
Willem Adema, Nabil Ali, Olivier Thévenon
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Adema, W., N. Ali and O. Thévenon (2014), “Changes in Family Policies and Outcomes: Is there Convergence?”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 157, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz13wllxgzt-en.
Go to top