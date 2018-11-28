Skip to main content
Changes in Economic and Financial Synchronisation

A Global Factor Analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ba7c5c04-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2018), “Changes in Economic and Financial Synchronisation: A Global Factor Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1517, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ba7c5c04-en.
