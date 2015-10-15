This paper was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in October 2015 on Cartels Involving Intermediate Goods. It discusses the specific nature of cartels in intermediate goods and to examine the bearing this may have on their functioning and detection. The paper also explores the particular challenges that cartels in intermediate goods pose with respect to their prosecution by competition agencies.
Cartels Involving Intermediate Goods
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024