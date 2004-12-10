Skip to main content
Career Guidance

A Handbook for Policy Makers
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015210-en
Authors
OECD, The European Commission
Cite this content as:

OECD/The European Commission (2004), Career Guidance: A Handbook for Policy Makers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264015210-en.
