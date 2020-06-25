Measuring the quality of governance and regulation in various ways and focusing on energy, transport and telecommunications, this paper shows that both sound governance of infrastructure investment and pro-competitive regulation in network industries are associated with stronger productivity growth in firms operating downstream.
Do sound infrastructure governance and regulation affect productivity growth? New insights from firm level data
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
5 June 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
Working paper24 April 2024
-
16 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
29 February 2024