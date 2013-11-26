Skip to main content
Capacity Needs in the Automobile Industry in the Short- to Medium Run

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w7256ltf4-en
Authors
Caroline Klein, Isabell Koske
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Klein, C. and I. Koske (2013), “Capacity Needs in the Automobile Industry in the Short- to Medium Run”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1097, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3w7256ltf4-en.
