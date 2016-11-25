Skip to main content
Can Reforms Promoting Growth Increase Financial Fragility?

An Empirical Assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0421ld25-en
Authors
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Filippo Gori
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Caldera Sánchez, A. and F. Gori (2016), “Can Reforms Promoting Growth Increase Financial Fragility?: An Empirical Assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1340, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0421ld25-en.
