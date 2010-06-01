Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Can Emerging Asset Price Bubbles be Detected?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdfmztmqtj-en
Authors
Jesús Crespo Crespo Cuaresma
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Crespo Cuaresma, J. (2010), “Can Emerging Asset Price Bubbles be Detected?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 772, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmdfmztmqtj-en.
Go to top