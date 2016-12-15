Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Can an Increase in Public Investment Sustainably Lift Economic Growth?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a25a7723-en
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Jarmila Botev, Jean-Marc Fournier, Nigel Pain, Elena Rusticelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A. et al. (2016), “Can an Increase in Public Investment Sustainably Lift Economic Growth?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1351, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a25a7723-en.
Go to top