Calibrating GDP fan charts using probit models with a comparison to the approaches of the Bank of England and Riksbank

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c5ca6eb6-en
David Turner, Thomas Chalaux
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Turner, D. and T. Chalaux (2019), “Calibrating GDP fan charts using probit models with a comparison to the approaches of the Bank of England and Riksbank”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1542, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c5ca6eb6-en.
