The OECD Competition Committee debated buying power of multiproduct retailers in October 1998. This document includes an executive summary, an analytical note by the OECD and submissions from Argentina, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, the European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, the United States and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.