Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Building an Institutional Framework for Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA)

Guidance for Policy Makers
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264050013-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2008), Building an Institutional Framework for Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA): Guidance for Policy Makers, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264050013-en.
Go to top