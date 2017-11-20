Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Breaking the Shackles

Zombie Firms, Weak Banks and Depressed Restructuring in Europe
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0815ce0c-en
Authors
Dan Andrews, Filippos Petroulakis
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Andrews, D. and F. Petroulakis (2017), “Breaking the Shackles: Zombie Firms, Weak Banks and Depressed Restructuring in Europe”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1433, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0815ce0c-en.
Go to top