Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Boosting productivity in the United Kingdom’s service sectors

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/78f4022e-en
Authors
Annabelle Mourougane, Eun Jung Kim
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mourougane, A. and E. Kim (2020), “Boosting productivity in the United Kingdom’s service sectors”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1629, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/78f4022e-en.
Go to top