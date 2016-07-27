Boosting productivity growth is necessary to raise living standards and well-being for all. Aggregate productivity has fallen, mainly driven by manufacturing, although service industries have also tended to underperform. Reviving productivity requires improving framework conditions further so labour and capital can more easily move to the most dynamic sectors and firms, making the tax system more growth-friendly, and supporting innovation, basic research and young firms’ financing. This working paper relates to the 2016 OECD Economic Survey of Finland (www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-finland.htm).
Boosting Productivity in Finland
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
