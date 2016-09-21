Skip to main content
Boosting investment performance in Germany

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3cv53241-en
Authors
Andrés Fuentes Hutfilter, Andreas Kappeler, Dorothee Schneider, Giovanni Maria Semeraro
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fuentes Hutfilter, A. et al. (2016), “Boosting investment performance in Germany”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1326, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlr3cv53241-en.
