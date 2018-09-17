Skip to main content
Boosting investment in Greece

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/53961c92-en
Authors
Panagiotis Barkas, Mauro Pisu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Barkas, P. and M. Pisu (2018), “Boosting investment in Greece”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1506, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/53961c92-en.
