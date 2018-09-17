Boosting investment in Greece

Aggregate investment has declined markedly over the crisis and has yet to recover. Reviving domestic and foreign investment is crucial to supporting the economic recovery, deepen Greece’s integration into global value chains and raising living standards. This will hinge primarily on improving the business environment, by lifting barriers to product market competition and enhancing the quality of regulation. Other key policies involve fully implementing the recent insolvency reforms, building an innovation system, overcoming problems in the banking sector and enhancing the quality of public investment through a long-term strategy.

This Working Paper relates to the 2018 OECD Economic Survey of Greece. (http://www.oecd.org/eco/surveys/economic-survey-greece.htm).