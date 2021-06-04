Skip to main content
Boosting employment in Finland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fe943c95-en
Authors
David Carey, Naomitsu Yashiro, Hyunjeong Hwang
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Carey, D., N. Yashiro and H. Hwang (2021), “Boosting employment in Finland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1671, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fe943c95-en.
