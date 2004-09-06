These are the proceedings of the OECD Workshop on Biomass and Agriculture held in June 2003. The Workshop covered two broad themes: the contribution of agricultural biomass to sustainability; and the policy approaches for developing agricultural biomass. The book proposes a wealth of material relating to agricultural biomass, bio energy and biomaterials in OECD countries. It is hoped that this will contribute to the current and future debate on agricultural biomass, particularly in the context of agricultural policy reform and the advancement of policies for sustainable development.

