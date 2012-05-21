Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Lives

A Strategic Approach to Skills Policies
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177338-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español
한국어
português

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Better Skills, Better Jobs, Better Lives: A Strategic Approach to Skills Policies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264177338-en.
Go to top