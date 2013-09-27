This review of regulation in Italy maps and analyses the core issues which together make up effective regulatory management, laying down a framework of what should be driving regulatory policy and reform in the future. Issues examined include improving regulatory management, institutional capacities for effective regulation, transparency and processes for effective public consultation and communication, processes for the development of new regulations and for the management of the regulatory stock, compliance rates, enforcement policy. appeal processes, the interface between different levels of government and interface between national processes and those of the EU.
Better Regulation in Europe: Italy 2012
Revised edition, June 2013
Report
Better Regulation in Europe
Abstract
